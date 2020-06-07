Teenager shot and killed in a gated community in northwest Harris County

By
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A teenager was found dead with a gun shot wound on Sunday morning near northwest Harris County, deputies said.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to a call around 3:25 a.m. near the 2700 block of Hackamore Hollow Lane.



Two 16-year-old boys were walking together in the gated community of Villas at Northpark when a dark blue SUV with the windows rolled down and carrying four passengers inside approached, said officials.

A single shot was fired, hitting and killing one of the 16-year-old boys, according to law enforcement.




The victim has not been identified yet. Deputies are trying to identify the make and model of the dark blue SUV and are still searching for the four suspects.

