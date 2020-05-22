Deputies responding to deadly shooting in Brazoria County

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in Rosharon.
The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office responded reports of a shooting on Rio Nueces Lane in the Cold River neighborhood around 3 p.m.
SkyeEye 13 was at the scene where there was a large law enforcement presence.
This is a developing story, we will bring you more information as soon as we get it.
