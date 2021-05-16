murder

Gym where man was shot and killed doubled as music studio, Fort Bend Co. deputies say

EMBED <>More Videos

What we've learned about suspect in Fort Bend boxing gym murder

A suspect accused of killing a man at a boxing gym was actually at the facility to record music, investigators in Fort Bend County said Monday.

The shooting happened Saturday night at the Charlo Boxing and Fitness Club at 9750 Highway 6 near Delamere.

In an update Monday morning, authorities said neither man was there for boxing at all. The gym actually houses a recording studio.

According to Sheriff Eric Fagan, the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Christian Menifee, had an ongoing dispute with the victim, Tyler Hicks.

Their beef exploded at the facility, where officials said Menifee shot the victim multiple times.

Menifee fled but was found within 24 hours of the incident thanks to a special trained unit the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office called "the murder squad."

Menifee was arrested and booked into the Fort Bend County Jail on a $350,000 bond.

Because the investigation is ongoing, authorities did not say how Menifee and Hicks knew each other.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fort bend countycrimemurderdeadly shootinggymfatal shootingboxingshooting
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Gang member gets 45 years for slaying near Spring school, police say
Another John Wayne Gacy victim identified
After Brian Laundrie found, family says they will not hold funeral
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
More TOP STORIES News