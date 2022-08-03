Deputies say another car may have been involved in deadly rollover crash on Eastex Freeway

Another car may have been involved in the deadly rollover crash, according to what one witness told Harris County deputies. Right now, there is no evidence of that.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman died after a devastating rollover crash Tuesday night on the Eastex Freeway, according to Harris County deputies.

At about 10:40 p.m., deputies said they found the woman lying next to an SUV trailblazer that was turned upside down on the Eastex Freeway at Winfield.

Witnesses told deputies they saw the vehicle traveling at a very high rate of speed southbound on the feeder road.

"We are getting conflicting stories at this time. We have a witness that advised there may be another car involved. We don't have any evidence of that," said Sgt. Dashana Cheek.

Deputies said the woman lost control and struck a tree in the grassy shoulder of the freeway.

One of the witnesses said they thought it was road rage incident.