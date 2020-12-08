Deadly plane crash in Galveston County

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is dead after a small plane crash in Galveston County Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2:45 p.m., Hitchcock Volunteer Fire Department responded to reports of a plane down near South Railroad and Mike Avenue in Hitchcock.

Officials confirmed at least one person died from the plane crash. It's not clear if any other passengers were on board or injured in the crash.

DPS is working to find out what lead to the crash.
