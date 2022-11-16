1 person dead, 1 hospitalized after flames destroyed home in northeast Houston

Firefighters said the home was a total loss. Arson investigators were working to determine exactly what sparked the flames.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a house fire in northeast Houston early Wednesday morning.

The fire happened at a home in the 10900 block of White Thorn Street near Little York.

Houston Fire Department officials said when they arrived around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, they could already see heavy flames coming from the home.

There were burglar bars on the front of the house, though firefighters said that didn't slow them down when entering the home.

Once inside the house, firefighters began looking for victims.

They said they found one person in the hallway and another in a back bedroom.

Recuse crews worked fast to bring both victims out.

"They had two rescues. Unfortunately, one of them did not make it. We did have one transported to Hermann. Currently, the house is under investigation with arson," Troy Lilly with HFD said.

The cause of the the fire remains unknown. Arson investigators will have to comb through what is left of the home to figure out what happened.

Firefighters said the house is a total loss.

For more on this story, follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.