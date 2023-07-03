A man died in a fire early Monday morning at a home in far southwest Houston. Now investigators are trying to figure out why.

Cause of fire that killed man under investigation in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are working to figure out what caused the fire that killed a man inside his home in far southwest Houston on Monday morning.

It happened just before 5 a.m. on Ridingwood Drive near the Fort Bend Parkway Toll Road.

According to arson investigators, a neighbor across the street saw the flames, called 911, then went to the other houses next to the burning home to ensure no others were on fire.

Sadly, one man was killed.

The neighbor told ABC13 the victim lived alone in the home with his three dogs. Investigators said there have been no signs of the dogs.

The victim's name has not been released, but neighbors believe the victim was in his 70s and planned to sell the home, which is a total loss.

For more on this story, follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.