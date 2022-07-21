arrest

Suspect charged with murder of man killed in February home invasion in SE Houston, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Man shot and killed in apparent home invasion in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Charges have been filed against a suspect arrested for a February deadly shooting in southeast Houston, police disclosed on Thursday.

The suspect, Nathan Nichols, 30, is charged with capital murder and is accused in the death of a man who was found shot to death in a stairwell outside of his apartment, officials said.

The video featured is from a previous report.

SEE PREVIOUS STORY: Man shot and killed in apparent home invasion in southeast Houston

HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting at 2060 Allen Genoa Road at about 8 p.m. on Feb. 21.



Homicide Division detectives reported that the victim, now identified as Kendall Lee, 47, was found unresponsive after being shot multiple times, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation indicated a physical altercation had taken place during a possible home invasion or robbery attempt, which then led to multiple shots being fired by unknown suspects. Further investigation identified Nichols as the suspect, who was arrested by Beaumont Police Department officers without incident.

Police said Nichols now remains in custody.

SEE ALSO: Man found shot and killed in doorway of apartment in north Houston, police say
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonarresthome invasionhouston police departmentgun violenceshootingman shotman killed
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARREST
League City man shared child porn of 3-year-old daughter, feds say
Aggies team captain from Missouri City arrested on DWI, weapon charges
Texans running back charged with burglary, records show
Tomball man becomes the 14th Houston-area Jan. 6 arrest
TOP STORIES
Man in his 70s dies of West Nile virus, Montgomery Co. officials say
4 carjacking suspects ejected from stolen Jeep in deadly chase crash
Record-breaking heat Thursday but a slight chance of rain Friday
5 puppies found dead, 3 others and mom rescued in west Houston
Police release photo of truck involved in road rage shooting on US 290
Astros-Yanks doubleheader poses rare challenge for MMP workers
JJ Watt offers to pay for funeral for Houston woman's grandpa
Show More
Trae tha Truth talks helping community during namesake weekend
Suspect accused of stealing catalytic converter at Tomball theater
President Biden tests positive for COVID-19
US reports 1st polio case in nearly a decade
Mom speaks out about reporting son to police for mass shooting threat
More TOP STORIES News