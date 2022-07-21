Suspect charged with murder of man killed in February home invasion in SE Houston, police say

Eastside officers are at a homicide scene 2000 Allen Genoa. Adult male deceased at the scene. 202 pic.twitter.com/0N81264naH — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 22, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Charges have been filed against a suspect arrested for a February deadly shooting in southeast Houston, police disclosed on Thursday.The suspect, Nathan Nichols, 30, is charged with capital murder and is accused in the death of a man who was found shot to death in a stairwell outside of his apartment, officials said.HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting at 2060 Allen Genoa Road at about 8 p.m. on Feb. 21.Homicide Division detectives reported that the victim, now identified as Kendall Lee, 47, was found unresponsive after being shot multiple times, and was pronounced dead at the scene.Authorities said a preliminary investigation indicated a physical altercation had taken place during a possible home invasion or robbery attempt, which then led to multiple shots being fired by unknown suspects. Further investigation identified Nichols as the suspect, who was arrested by Beaumont Police Department officers without incident.Police said Nichols now remains in custody.