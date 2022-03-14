HPD searching for driver who fled after hitting and killing man in Westchase area

WANTED: Hit and Run driver responsible for death of pedestrian | If you know anything about the person who killed Hector Emilio Mateo-Suar, call (713) 222-TIPS (8477). Reward possible up to $5,000. HPD 208440-22 @houstonpolice | 11400 Harwin #hounews https://t.co/W6jEjBS8wd pic.twitter.com/2eaJ4RAwxU