HPD searching for driver who fled after hitting and killing man in Westchase area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are asking for the public's help in the search for a driver accused of hitting and killing a man before fleeing the scene in the Westchase area.

The crash happened on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Houston police said the victim, identified as Hector Emilio Mateo-Suar, was struck by a dark-colored SUV with tinted windows while he crossed the street in the 11400 block of Harwin Drive around 11:25 p.m.

Police said the suspect was speeding as they traveled eastbound on the roadway. The driver fled the scene without rendering aid.

Sadly, Mateo-Suar died from the injuries he sustained.

Hector Emilio Mateo-Suar died after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver while crossing Harwin Drive in February.



Now, his family is asking for the community's help in identifying the suspect responsible for his murder.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

