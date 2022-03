HPD searching for driver who fled after hitting and killing man in Westchase area

Hector Emilio Mateo-Suar died after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver while crossing Harwin Drive in February.

WANTED: Hit and Run driver responsible for death of pedestrian | If you know anything about the person who killed Hector Emilio Mateo-Suar, call (713) 222-TIPS (8477). Reward possible up to $5,000. HPD 208440-22 @houstonpolice | 11400 Harwin #hounews https://t.co/W6jEjBS8wd pic.twitter.com/2eaJ4RAwxU — Crime Stoppers HOU (@CrimeStopHOU) March 14, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are asking for the public's help in the search for a driver accused of hitting and killing a man before fleeing the scene in the Westchase area.The crash happened on Tuesday, Feb. 15.Houston police said the victim, identified as Hector Emilio Mateo-Suar, was struck by a dark-colored SUV with tinted windows while he crossed the street in the 11400 block of Harwin Drive around 11:25 p.m.Police said the suspect was speeding as they traveled eastbound on the roadway. The driver fled the scene without rendering aid.Sadly, Mateo-Suar died from the injuries he sustained.Now, his family is asking for the community's help in identifying the suspect responsible for his murder.Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.