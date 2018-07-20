Robbery suspect killed, 6 in custody after shootout at NW Harris Co. apartments

Deadly gunfight erupts with 7 robbery suspects caught on camera

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Residents of a northwest Harris County apartment complex were shaken when a gunfight broke out between seven robbery suspects and deputies.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says one suspect, possibly a juvenile, was killed in the melee. Six other suspects, some possibly being juveniles, are in custody.

A large law enforcement presence shut down the area around Point Park Drive near Highway 6 as they searched for the suspects. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez urged residents and anyone in the area to stay away while the scene was active.

Gonzalez said 10-11 deputies and one Cy-Fair ISD police officer fired their weapons. No officers were injured in the shootout.

Sheriff's deputies are searching for two robbery suspects who blasted bullets at deputies off Highway 6.



This all began before 3:15 p.m. Friday, when a food delivery driver called 911 to report he had been robbed.

When deputies found one of the suspects in the back of the Circle at Point Park apartment complex, he allegedly pulled out a gun and shot at deputies.

"That's when the dude came running around from the back and he actually had a gun in his left hand. He raised it. That's when they opened fire on him," said Christopher Harland, who shared intense cell phone video of the shootout with ABC13.

Sheriff Gonzalez says the suspect shot randomly in other directions, even pointing the gun at himself at times. That suspect may be the one who was shot and killed by deputies.

"Acting bizarre," the sheriff said.

The incident left apartment residents understandably frightened. We watched as one man called his wife, who is inside their apartment with children.

An eyewitness caught video of the moment gunfire erupted during a shootout between robbery suspects and deputies in NW Harris Co.



"I told her to go to the closet, grab her gun and sit with the kids," he told Eyewitness News. "This is the first time I've ever encountered anything like this. It's scary."

The suspect who was killed has not been identified.
