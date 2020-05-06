Gas station clerk shoots suspect to death during attempted robbery in NE Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A gas station clerk opened fire on a group of suspects, killing one of them in northeast Houston, police say.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on Maxey near Wallisville.

Investigators say one of four suspects forced open the convenience store's locked doors while the others ran inside. Two of the men wore hoodies, and at least one suspect was covering his face.

The clerk told police he was in his plexiglass cage behind the register, but it was open at the time. Feeling threatened by the intruders, he said he opened fire four times.

One suspect immediately ran out of the store. Another could be seen on security camera video stumbling as he made his way out of the store.

Police say one of the suspects died at the scene while the other three ran off.

When asked if the suspects demanded money from the clerk, police told ABC13 the men didn't say anything to him.

After the attempted robbery, HPD received a call about a shooting victim a few blocks away. Investigators are trying to figure out if that person is connected to what happened at the gas station.



Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonattempted robberyrobberyshootinggas stationman killed
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Morning showers followed by sunshine this morning
Thieves try to take ATM inside Houston museum
What you need to know about salon reopenings in Texas
13 Investigates: COVID-19 connection to 5-year high homicide rate
Blue Angels to fly over Houston area today
Kingwood native will fly over Houston with the Blue Angels
3 Houston suburbs ranked top places to live in Texas
Show More
2 dead after fall from Galleria area parking garage
Harris Co. jail employees still at huge risk for getting COVID-19
Nat Geo commemorates end of WWII in special June issue
Salon owners on reopening under Gov. Abbott's order
City to vote today on $15M for rent relief for Houstonians
More TOP STORIES News