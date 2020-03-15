Houston METRO police sergeant killed in crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas -- A Houston METRO Police Department sergeant was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS troopers responded to the crash on Brazos and Riverwalk Drive around 1:40 a.m.



When troopers arrived, they found a 1954 Chevrolet with Sgt. Erik Martinez Tellez stuck inside.

Witnesses say Tellez had gone to a friend's house just down the street from the crash and decided to take the Chevrolet out for a spin.

Driving at a high-rate of speed, Tellez allegedly crashed into a tree. He died at the scene.
