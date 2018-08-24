BREAKING: appears one person is dead in the middle of 249 near Ella (NW Hou). We see a broken bicycle and a black car with a cracked windshield and caved in roof. #abc13 #breaking pic.twitter.com/dgUi9WCdJr — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) August 24, 2018

Fatality accident scene is at 2100 W. Mount Houston. After impact, a separate vehicle stopped and that vehicle was struck by another. The driver of that striking vehicle did flee the scene. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 24, 2018

Authorities are investigating a deadly crash involving a bicyclist in north Harris County.It happened at West Mount Houston eastbound near Ella Boulevard around 5:50 a.m. Friday.One person is dead at the scene.SkyEye was over the crash, where a bike ripped in half was lying in the middle of the road.A black car at the scene has a smashed windshield and a caved in roof.After the crash, a separate vehicle stopped and was hit by another driver. According to a tweet from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the driver who hit that person fled the scene.Only one lane of traffic is getting through eastbound on West Mount Houston, while two westbound lanes are open as several emergency vehicles have the road blocked.Expect heavy delays.