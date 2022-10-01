Deadly 3-vehicle crash has all lanes blocked along Highway 225, Houston TranStar says

HOUSTON,Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers can expect delays on their Saturday morning commute after a deadly crash on Highway 255, according to police.

The three-vehicle crash was verified at 7:58 a.m. by Houston TranStar.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

All eastbound lanes are closed along the La Porte Freeway at Allen Genoa Road due to the wreck, according to Houston TranStar.

The Houston Police Department warns drivers to take alternate routes. If you're heading outbound from inside the I-610 Loop, drivers can divert to I-10.

No further details were provided at the time. Check back for updates.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays. Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab. Live traffic map

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!