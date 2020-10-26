Pedestrian killed by possible drunk driver on Westheimer, DA's office says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Speed and alcohol were believed to be a factor in a deadly crash on Westheimer Monday morning, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

It happened on Westheimer and Fountainview near Uptown just before 3 a.m.

Sean Teare, chief of vehicular crimes with the district attorney's office, said the suspected driver may have been going double the speed limit when he hit the person.

He said the impact threw the person at least 100 feet in the air.

"Next weekend is the full moon and Halloween, so if this continues we are going to see a really, really horrific weekend," said Teare. "At least six people have died on our roads in a 24-hour period."

He said the suspect may have been trying to beat the red light at Fountainview.

Another driver, who was stopped at the light and saw what happened, flagged down a nearby officer, who was able to catch up to the suspect, and pulled him over at Hillcroft. The suspect was taken into custody.

"It's so important not to drive intoxicated and not to drive recklessly," Teare said. "That's the only reason that we are all standing here. That's the reason that some family is going to get the absolute worst knock on the door that they could imagine."

No one has been identified yet.

Teare said the suspect will at the very least be charged with failure to stop and render aid, and possibly intoxication manslaughter.

