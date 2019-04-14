Deadly accident involving 18-wheeler caused delays on FM 517 in Dickinson

DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) -- A deadly accident involving an 18-wheeler caused traffic delays on FM 517 and Gum Dr. Roadway in Dickinson Saturday morning.



Police said a car and an 18-wheeler collided Saturday morning. Shortly before 9 a.m., the driver of the car died at the scene. TxDOT said the crash caused the truck to spill about 60 gallons of diesel.

Police said a car and an 18-wheeler collided Saturday morning, causing 60 gallons of diesel to spill.



All lanes reopened shortly after 12:30 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dickinsoncar accidenthazmatperson killedcrash
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News