Deadly accident involving 18-wheeler caused delays on FM 517 in Dickinson

Heavy truck/ hazmat incident on FM 517 at Gum Bayou in Dickinson, Texas has multiple lanes blocked. TxDOT crews are working with Dickinson ermergency officials on clean up efforts. pic.twitter.com/g1C7Go3xe9 — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) April 13, 2019

DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) -- A deadly accident involving an 18-wheeler caused traffic delays on FM 517 and Gum Dr. Roadway in Dickinson Saturday morning.Police said a car and an 18-wheeler collided Saturday morning. Shortly before 9 a.m., the driver of the car died at the scene. TxDOT said the crash caused the truck to spill about 60 gallons of diesel.All lanes reopened shortly after 12:30 p.m.