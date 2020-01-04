Man dead, woman injured during shooting at apartment complex in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are responding to reports of a shooting where one person has been shot to death and another injured in southwest Houston.Houston police responded to the shooting at an apartment complex located at 2909 Hayes at Meadowglen Lane around 12:41 p.m.Police say a man was shot to death and a woman was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.Authorities are working to identify the victims. No suspects are in custody.