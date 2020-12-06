Man's body found on northeast Harris County road

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- Authorities are looking into how a man died after his body was discovered Sunday morning on a dark Harris County road.

Passers-by in the 14000 block of Sweeney Road found the man around 4 a.m. near Aldine Mail Route, according to Harris County Sheriff's Lt. Paul Bruce.

RELATED: Another violent weekend plagues Houston

Homicide investigators and crime scene technicians were looking into what may have happened.

The man is believed to have been in his 40s and had head injuries, but it wasn't clear if foul play was involved, Bruce said.
