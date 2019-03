EMBED >More News Videos No drinking water affected as ITC cleans up spill.

SEABROOK, Texas (KTRK) -- A dolphin found dead in Seabrook has some concerned about chemicals from the ITC plant fire.The dolphin, which had been tagged by the Galveston Bay Foundation, was spotted floating on Saturday in Galveston Bay, just off Todville Road.Authorities are running tests on samples taken from the dolphin.