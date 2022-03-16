Switching time can lead to negative health impact, Houston doctor says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houstonians seem to be open to the idea to make daylight saving time permanent. The push to end "spring forward, fall back" is gaining attention after the U.S. Senate passed a bill this week."I don't see a point of falling back," said Houstonian Marlon Stevens. "Just keep it where it is. The time is great. We have a good amount of sun. It just works out better."The measure will now head to the U.S. House of Representatives, but its political future is unclear. Mark Jones, a political science professor at Rice University, said the timing is everything in Washington D.C."I think there's a decent possibility that the House will actually pass this," said Jones. "Simply because it came out of the Senate with strong majority support."Medical experts like Dr. Sameer Murali with Memorial Hermann Health System said studies show switching time can lead to negative health impacts."Messing with the clock is not a good thing. It's not just a timepiece on your wall but literally, every cell in your body has a mechanism to actually sync up with the master clock in your brain. It's not something that adjusts as easily as adjusting the clock on your wall. Your immune system is negatively impacted when you're sleep-deprived," said Murali. "This has significant health impacts. It's not just adults. It's also kids."