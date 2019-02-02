Daycare worker charged for reportedly aggressively handling toddlers

EMBED </>More Videos

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office obtained surveillance footage of Jamie Smithmyer allegedly handling kids in an aggressive manner.

A Florida daycare worker has been charged with child abuse after being caught aggressively handling several children.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office obtained surveillance footage of Jamie Smithmyer allegedly handling kids in an aggressive manner.

The 26-year-old worked at a daycare facility in Venice.

According to authorities, a parent reported Smithmyer after allegedly watching her carry three toddlers by the arms and pushing them to the floor. The children were not injured.

Smithmyer no longer works at the facility and has been charged with three counts of child abuse.

She is currently at the Sarasota County jail without bond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abusecaught on cameraday careFlorida
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Flights for Hobby canceled after TSA agent dies in Orlando
H-E-B Meal Simple product recalled in Texas
Deployed U.S. Army soldier surprises daughters at school
Tekashi 6ix9ine pleads guilty to 9 felony charges
Baylor investigates allegations of rape at student dorm
Rapper Bow Wow arrested, charged with battery
Man dies after crashing into home in southeast Houston
Brooklyn inmates stuck in dark, freezing cells for days
Show More
People try to make money off coins after 1943 penny sells for 200K
Mugshot of man arrested in disappearance of teen released
Fort Bend Co. resident plans to clean abandoned slave cemetery
Cardi B declines Super Bowl halftime with 'mixed feelings'
It's Groundhog Day! Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow
More News