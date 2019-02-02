A Florida daycare worker has been charged with child abuse after being caught aggressively handling several children.The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office obtained surveillance footage of Jamie Smithmyer allegedly handling kids in an aggressive manner.The 26-year-old worked at a daycare facility in Venice.According to authorities, a parent reported Smithmyer after allegedly watching her carry three toddlers by the arms and pushing them to the floor. The children were not injured.Smithmyer no longer works at the facility and has been charged with three counts of child abuse.She is currently at the Sarasota County jail without bond.