Daycare shut down after worker intentionally dropped 11-month-old on his head, sheriff says

WCTI-TV reports the county's sheriff Hans Miller confirmed the closure of Childcare Network Daycare on Tuesday after an incident earlier in the month.
Deputies said 23-year-old Bethan Pringle purposefully dropped a nearly 1-year-old boy on his head.
The child suffered head trauma, but he is expected to recover.
Pringle was arrested June 19 and charged with felony child abuse causing serious injury.
She was jailed and a secured bond was set at $100,000.
