KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities in Deer Park are searching for a suspected purse snatcher they say interrupted morning routines by stealing purses.Deer Park police say the woman reportedly broke into the victims' cars as the parents dropped their children off at daycare in May.According to a post, the suspect attempted to use one of the victim's cards to cash a forged check from another victim at the Shell FCU in Katy.Police say the suspect is believed to be driving a silver Buick Enclave with no front license plate and an unknown rear Louisiana plate.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective A. Gonzales at 281-930-2148.