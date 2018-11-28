Day care worker pleads guilty to smothering infant who wouldn't nap

EMBED </>More Videos

Day care worker pleads guilty to smothering infant girl

BALTIMORE, Maryland --
A Baltimore day care worker has pleaded guilty to smothering an 8-month-old girl who would not nap.

News outlets report 24-year-old Leah Walden was sentenced to 70 years prison in the May 2017 death of Reese Bowman.

Surveillance cameras captured Walden slapping Reese and pinning her down with one arm in the crib. When Reese kicked her legs, Walden snatched her up, pushed her back down and then piled blankets over the baby's face.

Walden told the judge she didn't have training or help at the day care. The day care, Rocket Tiers, has since closed permanently.

Pleading guilty to first-degree murder, Walden acknowledged willfully and deliberately killing Reese. She apologized in court.

Reese's father, Justin Bowman, says his family left their jobs and moved from Baltimore after her death.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldinfant deathsday careMaryland
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
TSU cancels classes and evacuates campus due to bomb threat
Documents seized from Houston's Catholic headquarters
Exchange student's family suing parents of Santa Fe HS suspect
League City couple accused of starving 4-year-old girl
Driver leads police on chase after officer-involved shooting
Paul Wall says it's difficult to walk after crash in Austin
Teen shot while sleeping on the couch
15-year-olds accused of raping teammates with broom
Show More
Victim's family files wrongful death lawsuit against Chris Watts
Astros manager pays tribute to young fan who died of cancer
4 children, 2 adults dead after getting trapped in house fire
2 accused of fatally stabbing ex-roommate over PlayStation
GM to discontinue six cars by the end of 2019
More News