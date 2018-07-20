CHILD LEFT IN CAR

Day care where boy died in hot van faced previous safety violations

EMBED </>More Videos

Daycare where boy died in hot van faced previous safety violations

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Discovering Me Academy had several previous violations before a 3-year-old boy was found dead in a hot van, according to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

One of the violations from 2015 ranked as high importance indicates the day care van did not have an electronic child safety alarm.

Vehicles purchased after 2013 are required to have the safety technology, according to the DFPS website.

These alarms typically beep when a driver turns the ignition off. The driver is then supposed to walk through the bus and turn the alarm off with a button at the back of the vehicle.

It's designed to make the driver walk the entire vehicle to be sure no children are left on board.

Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen said this should be a reminder to all people who drive with children in their cars.

"We implore people to obviously throw something in the back that's meaningful to you: your wallet, something, if you have a child so you remember to get that child out of the back," he said. "This is a completely avoidable thing and I know how rushed our lives are at the moment, but when you're talking about a child and a child's life, there's no price tag."

Follow Steven Romo on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child left in carhot carHoustonHarris County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHILD LEFT IN CAR
3-year-old who died in hot day care van identified
3-year-old left behind in hot day care van dies after field trip
Baby left in hot car at park for hours dies
Mom accused of leaving 7-year-old in car while shoplifting
More child left in car
Top Stories
Houston doctor shot to death by gunman on bike identified
3-year-old who died in hot day care van identified
'How about you resign?' Leaders spar after failed meeting
Driver hits woman with baby in stroller before hitting house
Teacher discounts on back to school supplies are here
Major traffic closures on the South Loop planned this weekend
Man says he shot Katy mom because she swerved into his lane
Roseanne defends Valerie Jarrett tweet on YouTube
Show More
Mega Millions $433M jackpot is 6th largest in game's history
17 dead after duck boat capsizes near Branson, Missouri
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
TDIH: Armstrong becomes 1st man to walk on the moon
Off-duty deputy saves choking girl at movies
More News