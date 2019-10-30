Day care closes after sinkhole opens up in NW Harris County

By
Businesses along Kieth Harrow in northwest Harris County say a sinkhole has been an issue for a while, but the heavy rains from overnight made it even worse.

The roadway is closed in both directions as crews work to replace the underground pipes after downpours washed away the eastbound side of the road.

Day care owner Patrick Hughes says he's already had to close a couple of times over the last year, as the sinkhole is in the playground, and he may have to close again Wednesday.

"We've kind of been dealing with this almost a year now. We had a sinkhole that developed initially, and we called the water company and they came out and started to work with it," Hughes said. "Then, I think they contacted flood control, and there was just nothing done until things got really bad."

Crews have been working overnight to replace the underground pipes, but with more rain expected, the progress could be delayed.

For residents who live around the area, the sheriff's office says you can get to your neighborhood by heading south from Little York.



Follow Katherine Marchand on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countysinkholeweathertrafficdaycare
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Alex Bregman 'sorry' for carrying bat after homer
Messy weather, heavy downpours and storms Wednesday
How United Airlines wants to help Astros fans go to Game 7
Astros and Nationals head to World Series Game 7
3 dead, 9 wounded in shooting at Long Beach, Calif. home
ISIS prisoner's chilling prediction after al-Baghdadi death
Dad who just had heart attack goes to World Series
Show More
Kevin Hart opens up about crash that seriously injured him
Astros legends and Texans star on pre-game duties for Game 7
Man charged after allegedly pulling gun over Popeyes
Actor John Witherspoon, who played dad in 'Friday,' dies at 77
Mother and her 3 children found dead inside Deer Park home
More TOP STORIES News