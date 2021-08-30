coronavirus deaths

Nurse with 5 children, including newborn, dies from COVID as husband remains hospitalized

By Amy Powell
SoCal nurse with five children dies from COVID-19

YUCAIPA, California -- Family members are mourning the loss of a labor and delivery nurse from southern California who died from COVID-19 as her husband remains in the hospital with the virus.

"My mom and I went to see her one last time on that bed... That's an image that's going to stay with me," said Vandana Serey of the last moments she spent with her beloved sister.

Davy Macias, a mother of five and registered nurse who had been caring for patients since the beginning of the pandemic, died Thursday after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

"She touched everybody's life. When she's there, she's an advocate for all of her patients. It's always for the benefit of the patient and the babies. She's a great and amazing woman," her sister added.

Davy and her husband, Daniel, were both hospitalized in the ICU earlier this month. Relatives believe the Yucaipa couple contracted the delta variant while on vacation.

Davy was seven months pregnant and not been vaccinated against the virus. Doctors delivered her baby after she was intubated. Her husband, a middle school teacher, remains in critical condition.

"He's the type that would give you the shirt off his back if you were cold, that's the type of person he is. These two people... They are wonderful people," said Davy's brother, Vong Serey.

The couple's oldest child is seven years old. Family members are hoping and praying that Daniel will recover.

Vandana says he sent her a text message.

"He was trying to breathe and said, if anyone is not vaccinated, I suggest you do now," she said.

Relatives have started a GoFundMe page to help support the Macias family.
