David Temple murder trial far from over 20 years later

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a crime that rocked the quiet town of Katy.

Belinda Temple, a pregnant mother, was found shot to death in her home.

Friday's 20/20 went into detail of this local case that has many twists and turns.

David Temple, Belinda's husband, was the one who discovered her body face down in their master bedroom closet. He told police he came home to what looked like a home invasion.

Temple was arrested and charged with his wife's murder later in 2004.

He was originally found guilty in 2017 when prosecutors said Temple was unhappy in his marriage, had a mistress and a motive to get rid of his pregnant wife.

In 2012, Temple's defense successfully negotiated a second trial saying prosecutor Kelly Siegler was too aggressive and withheld key evidence.

That new evidence pointed to Temple's teen neighbor, Riley Joe Sanders.

Temple's lawyer said a witness came forward and claimed Sanders committed the burglary of the Temple home, also admitting to shooting his shotgun during the burglary.

This past July, 20 years after his wife's murder, his second trial began. He was found guilty of murder once again.

The jury spent 20 hours trying to come up with a sentence, but were deadlocked in the end, leading to the judge declaring a mistrial in the punishment phase.

It's a story that many still have a hard time trying to unravel.

In the next year, a new jury will be called to sentence Temple or let him walk free.

