Arts & Entertainment

Actor David L. Lander, known for role in 'Laverne & Shirley,' dies at 73

David Lander arrives at The National Multiple Sclerosis Society's 35th Annual Dinner Of Champions on Sept. 16, 2009, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/WireImage)

LOS ANGELES -- Actor David L. Lander, best known for his role as Andrew "Squiggy" Squiggman on the classic ABC sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," died Friday, according to a statement from his family. He was 73.

The Brooklyn-born Lander had more than 120 movie and television credits under his belt, including roles in "Who Framed Roger Rabbit," "Used Cars," "Scary Movie" and 101 Dalmatians: The Series." He'd continued to work as a voice actor until 2017.

He was perhaps most famous for portraying Squiggy, the upstairs neighbor and constant foil of the title characters in the "Happy Days" spinoff, "Laverne & Shirley."

Lander was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1983, a year after the sitcom ended. Originally private about his illness, he became an advocate for MS after revealing his diagnosis in a 1999 memoir, "Fall Down Laughing: How Squiggy Caught Multiple Sclerosis and Didn't Tell Nobody."

Lander is survived by his wife of 41 years, Kathy, and his daughter Natalie.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisioncelebrity deaths
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Realtor who went missing in Houston found unconscious in Louisiana
La Porte lifts shelter-in-place order after chemical fire
Cloudy Saturday as rain chances increase
These Houston-area hospitals to get 1st shipment of COVID-19 vaccine
2 deputies injured in W. Harris County crash
Feed the Love: 3 ways to give back in Houston for the holidays
7 injured in Corpus Christi explosion
Show More
'Parents are desperate.' Zoom Santas are cashing in
At Georgia Senate rally, Trump can help his party or himself
Texas high school football player faces assault charge after ref attack
Rally with Toro ahead of Texans game
Winter scarves no match for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News