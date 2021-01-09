coronavirus deaths

Houston superfan 'Downtown Dave' Rojas dies from COVID-19

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston sports fans are mourning the loss of one of their own. Dave Rojas, one of the founders of the "Big Hat Posse," died Friday morning from COVID-19.

He was also battling stage-4 colon cancer.

"Houston has a big hole, like with a big, big 'H,' because Dave Rojas is not in it anymore," Texans superfan Pati Cream said.

If you watched an Astros game in the last few years, chances are that you've seen Rojas, also known as "Downtown Dave."

He was always there.

Always smiling.

He was a constant through good times and bad.

During the 2017 World Series run, he and a couple of buddies started BHP, or the Big Hat Posse. On Friday, many of them gathered at Minute Maid Park to comfort and console each other after hearing of his passing.

"He was always the captain of getting everybody on the same page. Making sure we were there. Who's going to the game today? You never went to a game alone because Rojas is always there," Michelle Feagins said.

Baseball wasn't Rojas' only love. He also frequented Texans games, University of Houston games, Roughnecks games, you name it. When he was diagnosed with colon cancer a year or so ago, he still managed to check on friends in between chemo.

On New Year's Eve, things really took a turn when he was admitted to the hospital with COVID-19.

"Of course, the odds were against him, but we just thought he would pull through," David Gonzalez said.

Even though he didn't, Rojas' legacy and impact will live on. His friends will make sure of it.

"There's just people you meet in your life that you know right away that those people are good people. Dave, if I could say three words about him: caring, honest, respectful," Carlos Campos said.

SEE ALSO: Beloved Houston Dynamo security guard dies from COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

George Longoria passed away after complications from the virus. Since his death, his family has received an outpouring of support they say is keeping them going in this rough time.



Follow Erica Simon on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonsocietycoronaviruscoronavirus texascoronavirus outbreakcovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemictexas faces of covid 19covid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthcoronavirus deathshouston astros
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS DEATHS
Cy-Fair teacher's aide was 'victim of pandemic,' family says
Fort Bend Co. deputy constable dies of COVID-19
Beloved Clear Lake pediatrician dies after COVID-19 battle
US virus death toll hits 350,000; surge feared
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tracking COVID-19 vaccine doses across Houston
Winter Storm Watch issued for several Houston-area counties
Owner of Midtown club where 3 deputies were shot charged
2-year-old girl found safe after attempted kidnapping
Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account
Eviction escalates to SWAT response in Deer Park
Study shows vaccine effective against new mutated COVID-19 strain
Show More
Leaders gathering for ABC13 town hall to answer your vaccine questions
Medical deserts leave residents unable to receive COVID-19 vaccine
TxDOT already pre-treating freeways ahead of potential snow
Minute Maid Park to house vaccination clinic on Saturday
Cancer survivor running for dad who lost his own battle
More TOP STORIES News