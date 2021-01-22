Arts & Entertainment

Dave Chappelle tests positive for COVID-19, forcing cancellation of upcoming comedy shows

In this July 18, 2015 file photo, comedian Dave Chappelle speaks at the RUSH Philanthropic Arts Foundation's Art for Life Benefit in New York. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)

AUSTIN, Texas -- Dave Chappelle tested positive for the coronavirus just before his comedy show scheduled for Thursday, forcing his upcoming appearances to be canceled, a spokeswoman said.

Chappelle was expected to perform Thursday through Sunday at Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin, Texas. Those shows have been canceled and Chappelle is quarantining, his representative Carla Sims said in a statement. The comedian is asymptomatic.

Chappelle had been performing socially-distanced shows in Ohio since June, and moved his shows to Austin during the winter, Sims said. Rapid testing for the audience and daily tests for Chappelle and his team were implemented.

Comedian Joe Rogan was scheduled to perform at the shows Friday and Saturday. He apologized on Instagram to followers for the canceled shows, saying they'd be rescheduled. A post earlier this week showed Rogan at Stubb's with Chappelle and other stars including Donnell Rawlings, Ron White and Elon Musk.

Refunds will be available for ticketholders at their point of purchase.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthealthcelebritycoronaviruscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man steals ambulance; caught ordering at drive-thru, HPD says
Kashmere Gardens 'cancer cluster' report released
Harris Health System will run out of COVID-19 vaccine Friday
Harris Co. doctor stole 9 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, DA says
103-year-old Black woman recalls not being able to vote, now Kamala's her VP
Rain and fog linger into Friday
Family searching for driver who hit and killed 89-year-old
Show More
Inauguration forced former HPD officer to spend night in jail
Extension on eviction moratorium is good news for Houstonians
Facebook's oversight board to rule on Trump ban
McConnell seeks to push Trump impeachment trial to February
ABC13's 'Vaccine Rollout' special offers in-depth look
More TOP STORIES News