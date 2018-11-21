Dating app rape suspect accused of sexually assaulting teen

EMBED </>More Videos

Man accused of raping online dates facing new charges

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Jorge Arturo Mar, a man accused of meeting women online and then sexually assaulting them, is facing more charges.

Some of the new charges were filed just this week. In all, Mar faces a dozen charges, with six of them for aggravated sexual assault and another for sexual assault involving a child 14 to 17 years old. The other charges include aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and aggravated kidnapping.

Last month, investigators revealed disturbing details, saying there were at least eight victims and possibly more.

In at least one case, Mar reportedly met the victim on MetMe, an online dating site. Investigators say Mar then sexually assaulted her, threatening the victim with a knife.

Now, we're seeing more charges surface. Crime Stoppers has this advice for anyone meeting someone online:
  • Never share sensitive personal information
  • Always try to tell someone your plans
  • Meet in a public place Set up a "text system" with someone
  • After your date begins, let them know your status
  • Consider carrying a self-defense tool
  • Check sex offender database

RELATED: SERIAL RAPIST: Man accused of targeting women on dating apps
EMBED More News Videos

Accused serial rapist bond set at more than $1 million

Follow Marla Carter on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sex assaultdatingonline datingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
METRO bus camera captures shooting that paralyzed man
Teen with rare skin disease moves in to new 'smart home'
Stranger with long gun seen confronting neighbor's son
Phony security officers take off with costly truck part
Thief hauls away couple's post-retirement food truck
Amazon glitch exposes customer user names, email addresses
New Waverly firefighters returning from California wildfires
Brother arrested after family of 4 killed in mansion fire
Show More
Razor wire most visible part of $210M US border deployment
Mom misses court date after 2-year-old ingested cocaine
Lawmaker renews call against Texas Confederate plaque
Genital mutilation charges dismissed in case involving 9 girls
Police apologize for removing black man from yogurt shop
More News