Dating app rape suspect accused of sexual assaulting teen

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Jorge Arturo Mar, a man accused of meeting women online and then sexually assaulting them, is facing more charges.
Some of the new charges were filed just this week. In all, Mar faces a dozen charges, with six of them for aggravated sexual assault and another for sexual assault involving a child 14 to 17 years old. The other charges include aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and aggravated kidnapping.
Last month, investigators revealed disturbing details, saying there were at least eight victims and possibly more.
In at least one case, Mar reportedly met the victim on MetMe, an online dating site. Investigators say Mar then sexually assaulted her, threatening the victim with a knife.
Now, we're seeing more charges surface. Crime Stoppers has this advice for anyone meeting someone online:
- Never share sensitive personal information
- Always try to tell someone your plans
- Meet in a public place Set up a "text system" with someone
- After your date begins, let them know your status
- Consider carrying a self-defense tool
- Check sex offender database
RELATED: SERIAL RAPIST: Man accused of targeting women on dating apps
Follow Marla Carter on Twitter and Facebook.