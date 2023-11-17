It's time for holiday movies! Disney+ has a new one, starring Ludacris and Lil Rel Howery, who take us on an adventure in "Dashing through the Snow."

Ludacris, Lil Rel Howery show the chemistry they bring to holiday movie 'Dashing Through the Snow'

We're close to Thanksgiving and the official start of the holiday season. So what better way to get into the spirit than by starting to watch holiday-themed movies! There's a new one that drops Friday on Disney+, starring Ludacris and Lil Rel Howery. They take us "Dashing through the Snow."

The two stars are helping to get us into the holiday spirit with the new Disney+ film.

"They told me that Lil Rel was playing Santa Claus. And I was like I'm in!" said Ludacris. "It didn't even matter that it was a holiday movie."

"I always wanted to be in a classic holiday movie, so this was cool. I'm a big holiday movie fan," said Howery. "It's a wonderful life, the Scrooge movies. I love the holidays. Now I don't have as much gleefulness, you know, for me during the holidays. I take like the old school dad approach where I just find me a chair sit, watch everybody else do stuff. And watch football."

Even though each of these two stars have a long resume of work... this is their first time to work together.

"This is the beginning of the friendship," said Ludacris.

"It's so funny. It's like Ludacris. I'm a big fan," said Howery. "So like I think sometimes if you really get a chance to hang out with somebody like I think I know we'll be cool... a good sense of humor. One of my favorite emcees..."

And then the joking began!

"He literally just asked me to be the best man at his wedding coming up," said Ludacris.

"I did not," said Lil Rel.

"I didn't realize that's how close we were I'm just gonna get me down did you even think of me too wants to take on that type of role is amazing. And I happily accept it," said Ludacris.

Lil Rel laughed and let his family know what was going on. "My brother, Matthew, I love you... I want no trouble."

You can watch these two spin their holiday comedy starting now on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney+ and this ABC station.