Newly released dashcam video shows the traffic stop that killed Corporal Jimmy Norman

The dashcam video shows the routine traffic stop that ended with the death of a Bellaire police officer more than six years ago.

BELLAIRE, Texas (KTRK) -- Newly released dashcam video shows the routine traffic stop that ended with the death of a Bellaire police officer more than six years ago.

The video, which was shown during the trial of Harlem Lewis, shows Corporal Jimmy Norman pull him over on Christmas Eve 2012.

Lewis then takes off before stopping at the auto body shop owned by Terry Taylor. That's where you see Norman struggle to get Lewis out of his car.

Lewis later shot and killed both Norman and Taylor.

He has been on death row since August 2014.
