Dashcam video shows Florida deputy saving baby's life

A 3-month-old Florida boy whose life was saved when a quick-acting sheriff's deputy rushed him to a hospital has been discharged and sent home.The Marion County Sheriff's Office said baby Kingston was discharged from the hospital Thursday.A day earlier, Kingston's mother flagged down K9 Deputy Jeremie Nix at an Ocala, Florida, intersection.She told the deputy that Kingston was unresponsive and that she needed help.Nix tried to revive Kingston but then decided to put Kingston in his patrol car and rush him to a hospital rather than wait for an ambulance. The sheriff's office posted dashcam video of the episode on Facebook.The video shows the deputy making a U-turn and pulling up behind a car. A woman holding a limp baby rushes out of the passenger side and hands the baby to the deputy who kneels down and attempts to resuscitate the boy. The mother appears to be on the phone with 911.After more than a minute, the deputy stands up, talks to the mother and the car's driver and heads to his squad car with Kingston in his arms. A security guard who had joined the group also heads to the deputy's car and the mother and driver get in their car."I'm not waiting on medics. I'm a half-mile from ORMC," Nix radios dispatchers, referring to the Ocala hospital. "I'm headed to the emergency room with their baby."The video then shows Nix driving his patrol car with flashing lights. The video shows the squad car pulling into the hospital's parking lot less than a minute later.Marion County Sheriff's Office policy prohibits the agency from disclosing what triggered the baby's medical emergency, Paul Bloom, director of public information, said Friday.Doctors have told the sheriff's office that Kingston will make a full recovery.The sheriff's office credits Nix with saving Kingston's life.