Houston-area man accused of recording sex acts with child relatives

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been arrested in Harris County and charged on multiple counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office, investigators found Darrian Kingsley, 40, had an online account containing images of child sexual exploitation.Investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited. They searched Kingsley's house with a warrant and also found evidence that Kingsley had sexually assaulted children himself.In an interview with investigators, deputies said Kingsley admitted to possessing and distributing child pornography and sexually abusing two children under the age of 13.Court documents revealed Kingsley's 6 and 12-year-old relatives were among his alleged victims.He was charged with a total of seven cases including a charge of indecency with a child, three charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child, and three charges of sexual performance by a child."The Precinct Four Constable's Office has taken a firm stance on identifying and eradicating child pornography and will continue to dedicate the necessary resources to seek out and charge those who prey on our children," said Constable Mark Herman.The constable's office also said investigators were able to rescue the children involved.Kingsley remains in the Harris County Jail with a bond set at $700,000.