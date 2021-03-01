child sex assault

Houston-area man accused of recording sex acts with child relatives

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been arrested in Harris County and charged on multiple counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office, investigators found Darrian Kingsley, 40, had an online account containing images of child sexual exploitation.

Investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited. They searched Kingsley's house with a warrant and also found evidence that Kingsley had sexually assaulted children himself.

In an interview with investigators, deputies said Kingsley admitted to possessing and distributing child pornography and sexually abusing two children under the age of 13.

Court documents revealed Kingsley's 6 and 12-year-old relatives were among his alleged victims.

He was charged with a total of seven cases including a charge of indecency with a child, three charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child, and three charges of sexual performance by a child.

"The Precinct Four Constable's Office has taken a firm stance on identifying and eradicating child pornography and will continue to dedicate the necessary resources to seek out and charge those who prey on our children," said Constable Mark Herman.

The constable's office also said investigators were able to rescue the children involved.

Kingsley remains in the Harris County Jail with a bond set at $700,000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyarrestchild pornographysex assaultcourt casesexual assaultchild sex assault
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD SEX ASSAULT
Houston man accused of sexually abusing child for 3 years
Kemah coach accused of having sex with 16-year-old trainee
Man accused of sexually assaulting teen has outburst in court
Houston fugitive wanted, accused of sexual assault of child
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Experts say Johnson & Johnson vaccine production rate is low
Grab a jacket and umbrella as cool air moves in Monday
How the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is different from the others
Man found shot and killed in car with multiple bullet holes
'I will hold Griddy accountable': AG Paxton sues power company after storm
12-year-old entrepreneur runs booming clothing company
Junior Livestock Show kicks off at RodeoHouston
Show More
Prairie View A&M president reflects on historic career
Home inspector advice for post-winter storm repairs
Caught on video: Family's new fridge crashes to ground during delivery
Disney Parks Blog shares first look at new Walt Disney World show
4 people shot in NW Houston road rage incident
More TOP STORIES News