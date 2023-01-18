Texas Amber Alert: 11-month-old Darla Steve last seen early Monday in Midland

Zach Smith, 29, was identified as the adult suspected to be with the child, according to police.

MIDLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A statewide Amber Alert was sent to mobile devices throughout Texas late Tuesday night for an 11-month-old girl who authorities say went missing just after midnight the day before.

Darla Steve was last seen at 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16 in the 2700 block of Southwest Street in Midland, Texas, a Department of Public Safety bulletin read.

Darla may be with 29-year-old Zach Jack Smith. Their relationship was not immediately disclosed, but police believe Darla is in grave or immediate danger.

Darla Steve, left, was last seen early morning on Jan. 16, 2023, in Midland, Texas. Zach Smith, right, was identified as the suspect last seen with her. Texas Dept. of Public Safety

Authorities believe Smith may be driving a gray 2022 Dodge Ram 3500, bearing Texas license plate number SDD9435.

Darla is white, with black hair and brown eyes. Smith is white, with brown hair and brown eyes. He's also 5'6" and 167 pounds.

Police did not have any information on what they were last seen wearing.

Anyone who may have seen Darla, Smith or the truck is urged to contact Midland Police Department at 432-685-7110.