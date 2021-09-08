Houston Texans

Danny Amendola, former Patriot and native of The Woodlands, reportedly signs with Houston Texans

Amendola, who was a favorite target of Tom Brady in New England, is coming home, according to reports.
EMBED <>More Videos

Texans reportedly signing wide receiver Danny Amendola

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans appears to be adding a Super Bowl-winning wide receiver to their offense, who also just happens to be a native of The Woodlands.

Danny Amendola, who is memorable for being part of multiple championship teams for the New England Patriots, has reportedly signed a one-year deal with his hometown team, the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

Pelissero, citing the 35-year-old pro's agent, tweeted on Tuesday night that the deal is worth $2.5 million.

Shortly before the signing, head coach David Culley's staff reportedly worked out Amendola, who is coming off a two-year stint with the Detroit Lions.

As of Wednesday morning, the Texans have yet to announce the signing.

Aside from New England, the undrafted Texas Tech alum has been part of the Miami Dolphins and the Rams, as well as practice squad stints early in his career with the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.

Amendola graduated in 2003 from The Woodlands High School.

The reported signing adds a veteran target for Tyrod Taylor, who was officially named the Texans' starting quarterback heading into this season.

Amendola would also be general manager Nick Caserio's latest addition of a former Patriots player. For example, Rex Burkhead, who was in New England from 2017 to 2020, is a member of Houston's running back corps.

SEE MORE: Tyrod Taylor wins Houston Texans' starting QB job as Deshaun Watson uncertainty unfolds
EMBED More News Videos

A passion for fashion. It's what your new starting quarterback recognizes as the thing that fueled through a year he felt was taken away from him.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonabc13 instagram storiesnflfootballhouston texansnew england patriots
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON TEXANS
Justin Reid shines in a Houston Texans defense full of stars
Justin Reid shines in a Houston Texans defense full of stars
New Orleans Saints complete trade with Houston Texans for CB Bradle...
Veteran coaches Meyer, Culley debut as Texans host Jaguars
TOP STORIES
"94L" to bring soaking rains to Southeast Texas
Capital murder suspect walks free after posting bond, records show
Thieves stole trailer full of clothes from nonprofit, director says
Dog who fell 20-feet off overpass suffered broken bones, rescuers say
Peeping Tom suspect shot to death outside north Houston home
Houston police investigating body found in SW Houston
Driver crashes into NW Houston Halloween store
Show More
Sct'd storms Sunday as tropical moisture streams in
La Porte woman reported missing for more than a week, police say
4 hurt in crash involving Harris Co. Pct. 4 deputy constable cruiser
2 dead, 1 hurt in NE Houston murder-suicide
Driver killed in crash with parked car on north Houston street
More TOP STORIES News