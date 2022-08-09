4-month-old black Lab puppy shot to death in Houston Third Ward neighborhood

Daniel Taylor Schaeffer is accused of shooting a 4-month-old Labrador puppy to death on Live Oak in Houston's Greater Third Ward. (The video, sent to ABC13 from a neighbor, has been edited for graphic imagery.)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of shooting his neighbor's 4-month-old black Labrador puppy to death faces a felony animal cruelty charge in an incident that was captured on camera.

Daniel Taylor Schaeffer, 29, was arrested on Monday, more than a month after investigators said he killed the small canine in the 2000 block of Live Oak in Houston's Greater Third Ward.

Charging documents state Schaeffer was identified by a couple of witnesses, including the dog owner's employee and a neighbor who heard the shot and saw the dog whimper and run away on June 30.

According to the filing, investigators also viewed home security footage that captured the small dog named Frijole following what appears to be Schaeffer as he was walking his light-colored dog. In the video, barking is heard from one of the dogs before the person pulls out a revolver-type weapon, points it at the dog, and opens fire once.

The person then continues walking as the puppy whimpers and runs away.

"(The witness) stated that the black Lab puppy ran back to the property he was working on, collapsed, and died right there in front of them," the charging document reads.

The filing notes that investigators didn't see the puppy act aggressively toward the gunman in the video.

Schaeffer was given a $2,500 personal recognizance bond. He's due in court Tuesday morning.

