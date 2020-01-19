Beloved Baytown business owner passes away after more than 40 years serving community

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- An outpouring of support came in Saturday for the longtime owner of a beloved Baytown business.Daniel Perez has been a fixture in the community for more than 40 years as the owner of C&D Grocery and Bakery.The popular breakfast taco spot has seen its share of highs and lows, including a fire back in 2018.Saturday, a benefit was held to help Dan's family with funeral expenses after his passing.Hundreds showed up to honor "Dan the Burrito Man," including the city's Mayor."I think we will feel the impact of Dan's loss for many years," Baytown Mayor Brandon Capetillo said. "We certainly wish the family the best as they recover from this loss and also for the future that the business continues to welcome all the Baytown community and surrounding communities also."has been set up to help Dan's family with funeral expenses.