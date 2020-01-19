Society

Beloved Baytown business owner passes away after more than 40 years serving community

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- An outpouring of support came in Saturday for the longtime owner of a beloved Baytown business.

Daniel Perez has been a fixture in the community for more than 40 years as the owner of C&D Grocery and Bakery.

The popular breakfast taco spot has seen its share of highs and lows, including a fire back in 2018.

READ MORE: Family vows to rebuild business destroyed by fire in Baytown

Saturday, a benefit was held to help Dan's family with funeral expenses after his passing.

Hundreds showed up to honor "Dan the Burrito Man," including the city's Mayor.



"I think we will feel the impact of Dan's loss for many years," Baytown Mayor Brandon Capetillo said. "We certainly wish the family the best as they recover from this loss and also for the future that the business continues to welcome all the Baytown community and surrounding communities also."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Dan's family with funeral expenses.

RELATED: C&D store burned in Baytown fire opens new building
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybaytownfuneraltacosbreakfastgrocery store
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News