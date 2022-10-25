Guest judge Michael Bublé's music fills the ballroom on 'Dancing with the Stars'

Grammy-award winning singer Michael Bublé took over the "Dancing with the Stars" ballroom, where he performed and served as a guest judge this week.

On top of that, the 10 remaining couples danced to music from Bublé's extensive catalog.

"I think basically tonight I saw what happens when talent, drive and ambition meet. And what you get is the most incredible episode of 'Dancing with the Stars,'" Bublé said. "This is unbelievable."

Social media star Charli D'Amelio earned a perfect score from the judges for her Foxtrot. Her mom, Heidi, was right behind, tied for second place with Gabby Windey.

In the end, hosts Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro listed off the eight couples who were safe for another week: Charli, Heidi, Gabby, plus Shangela, Jordin Sparks, Daniel Durant, Vinny Guadagnino and Wayne Brady.

That left Trevor Donovan and Jessie James Decker in the bottom two.

It's up to the judges at this point. Derek Hough voted to keep Jessie, but Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba and Len Goodman all chose to see Trevor dance again.

Decker said her favorite part of being on "Dancing with the Stars" was the fact she had to step out of her comfort zone.

"This has been one of the scariest things I've ever done. It was emotional, it was challenging, but I'm so grateful for the experience," she said.

The nine remaining couples return next Monday, Oct. 31, for the show's big Halloween episode.