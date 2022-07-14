Arts & Entertainment

Tyra Banks returns as host of 'Dancing with the Stars' on Disney+ with new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro

BURBANK, Calif. -- Tyra Banks is back as host and executive producer of "Dancing with the Stars" for her third consecutive season. Joining her as co-host is former "DWTS" champion Alfonso Ribeiro.

Expert judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough also resume their seats on the ballroom floor.

"'Dancing with the Stars' has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host," said Ribeiro.

"Having such a fun-loving, longtime friend as co-host warms my heart. Plus, he's won the competition before, so he knows exactly what the stars are going through. Bantering back and forth with him live is going to be so much fun!" said Banks.

After 30 seasons on ABC, "Dancing with the Stars" moves to its new home on Disney+, premiering exclusively in the U.S. and Canada this fall, and making "Dancing with the Stars" the first live series to debut on the streaming service.
