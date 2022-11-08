Double elimination leaves 'Dancing with the Stars' with top six couples for semifinals

"Dancing with the Stars" celebrated music of the 1990s as two couples were eliminated Monday.

LOS ANGELES -- "Dancing with the Stars" took us back to the 1990s for Monday's episode.

But the fun throwback of that music (and costumes) was overshadowed a bit by the thought that the first double elimination of the season was looming.

The top eight couples started the evening, and each couple took the dance floor twice: one routine that took us back in time with a '90s theme, the other a head-to-head "relay dance" that had them facing off against another duo for bonus points.

Two of the season's top performers tied for first place with the judge's scores: Charli D'Amelio and Wayne Brady.

Bringing up the rear in seventh and eighth place was Charli's mom, Heidi, and Vinny Guadagnino.

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba praised the entire cast of this season.

"What I love is how unique each couple is. We had several 10s tonight but they all looked so different," said Inaba. "The inclusion with this cast is beautiful to witness. Everyone comes from different backgrounds, different stories and it all shows up on the dance floor."

The first elimination was Heidi, who said the best part of this experience was sharing it with her daughter.

"It's been unbelievable. I'm so lucky to have her in this with me. It's been amazing," said Heidi.

That left Trevor Donovan and Guadagnino in the bottom two.

They did have a judges' save on this one. Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli and Inaba all chose to save Donovan, sending Vinny back home to the "Jersey Shore."

Host Alfonso Ribeiro pointed out that Guadagnino made it further than two other friends from the "Shore" who danced in previous seasons, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino.

"Those are my people I love them," said Guadagnino. "But I've definitely got bragging rights with 'Jersey Shore.'"

The six remaining couples return next week for the season's semifinals.