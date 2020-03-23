Dallas issues 'shelter-in-place' Sunday night amid coronavirus

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) -- The top elected official in Dallas County on Sunday issued the strictest order in Texas so far.Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins issued an order telling residents to shelter in their homes except for "essential activities." The order also prohibits gatherings beyond a single household and commands non-essential businesses to cease operation outside of people working from home. It takes effect at 11:59 p.m. Monday and will remain in place until the same time on April 3.The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 334 people statewide have tested positive for the virus, up from 304 on Saturday, and officials in Dallas said a man in his 80s has become the sixth Texas resident with the disease to die.The vast majority of people who contract the virus recover within weeks. It causes only mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but it can lead to more severe illness, including pneumonia, especially in older adults and people with preexisting health problems.