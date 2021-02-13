Dallas police officer killed in overnight crash with suspected drunk driver

It happened around 1:20 a.m. on a freeway north of downtown while police were working a previous crash, according to Dallas police.
The officer was standing outside of his marked patrol vehicle when the driver of a Kia Forte traveling at a high rate of speed collided with the officer, Dallas police said.
The officer later died at a hospital, and the driver of the Kia was taken into custody with pending charges.
It is with a heavy heart that I announce that this morning at approximately 0125 a @DallasPD officer, working an accident scene, was struck and killed by a DWI driver. Our department is once again mourning, but we are heartened by the strength of his family. Godspeed my brother.— Eddie Garcia (@DPDChiefGarcia) February 13, 2021
The death was the first for the department since Nov. 2020 when Sgt. Bronc Justin McCoy, a 21-year veteran, died of COVID-19.
The crash is the latest in a dangerous trend of line-of-duty incidents involving crashes. From 2010-2019, 132 line-of-duty deaths in the United States were due to being struck by a vehicle, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.