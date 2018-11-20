Dallas dad arrested for shooting his 2-year-old son to death

A 2-year-old boy was shot and killed by his father near Dallas Sunday evening, authorities said

DALLAS, Texas --
A Dallas-area man is facing capital murder charges after authorities say he fatally shot his 2-year-old son.

Twenty-two-year-old Orlando Hidalgo was being held without bond Monday at the Dallas County jail in the death of Anthony Mares.

An arrest affidavit obtained by The Dallas Morning News says the child's mother told police that Hidalgo brought a handgun to her house just south of Dallas on Sunday. She says he told her he was holding the gun for a cousin.

The mother says she told her son to prepare for a trip to visit his grandmother and moments later heard a gunshot. She then saw Hidalgo come out of a bedroom holding the wounded child.

Investigators say the circumstances of the shooting are unclear, including whether it was accidental.

Online jail records don't indicate whether Hidalgo has an attorney.
