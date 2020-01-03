Sports

Cowboys to move on without Jason Garrett, source says

DALLAS, Texas -- Jason Garrett's time with the Dallas Cowboys is coming to an end.

A source told ESPN's Ed Werder that after showing an "abundance of care and respect" for Garrett, Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones have decided the coach will not be part of the organization moving forward.

According to multiple sources, the Joneses and Garrett did not have their scheduled meeting at The Star on Thursday after meeting on Monday and Tuesday without any resolution on the coach's status. Garrett's contract is set to expire on Jan. 14 and his status with the team has been an issue since last February when the Cowboys opted not to offer him an extension.

The Cowboys missed the playoffs in 2019 and finished 8-8 for the fourth time in Garrett's nine seasons as coach. He will finish as the second-longest tenured and second-most winningest coach in team history to Tom Landry with a record of 85-67, but he won just two playoff games and was unable to get past the divisional round.

Once the parting becomes official, the Cowboys will begin their first full-blown coaching search since Bill Parcells' retirement following the 2006 season. Before hiring Wade Phillips ahead of the 2007 season, the Cowboys cast a wide net in their interview process that included Garrett, Norv Turner, Mike Singletary, Jim Caldwell, Ron Rivera, Todd Bowles, Todd Haley and Tony Sparano.

SEE ALSO: Houston Texans vs. Dallas Cowboys: A look at the football rivalry
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsdallastexas newsnflu.s. & worlddallas cowboys
Copyright © 2020 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News