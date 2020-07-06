dakota access pipeline

Judge orders Dakota Access pipeline shut down pending review

Pipes for the proposed Dakota Access oil pipeline are stacked Saturday, May 9, 2015, at a staging area in Worthing, S.D. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

FARGO, N.D. -- A federal judge has ordered the Dakota Access pipeline to shut down until more environmental review is done.

The pipeline has been carrying oil for three years. But U.S. District Judge James Boasberg said in April that the pipeline remains highly controversial'' under federal environmental law and a more extensive review was necessary than the environmental assessment that was done.

On Monday, the judge wrote that even though the disruption will be significant, he had concluded the pipeline must be shut down.

The Standing Rock tribe presses litigation against the pipeline even after it began carrying oil from North Dakota.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessenvironmentdakota access pipelineoilu.s. & worldpipeline
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
DAKOTA ACCESS PIPELINE
Celebrities get political at the 2017 Grammys
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in Vanessa Guillen case to appear in court today
Road rage shooting victims drove themselves to hospital
Suspect wanted in hit-and-run crash that killed cyclist
Dance hall closing for good during second round of bar closures
What we know about mutated coronavirus strain in Houston
Parents forced to choose between work and watching kids
Universities moving classes online, keeping tuition same
Show More
Remains of missing Fort Hood solider Vanessa Guillen identified
19 hospitalized when tree falls at child's birthday party
These activities put you most at risk of getting COVID-19
Rain chances ramp up in the coming week
2020 Tax Day: What to know about the July 15 deadline
More TOP STORIES News