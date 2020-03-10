3-year-old Cypress boy lucky to be alive after car impact breaks both of his dad's legs

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A father and his young son were seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver as they were crossing the street Saturday night.
Ryan Amox was carrying his 3-year-old son, Ezra, on his shoulders as he crossed Lakewood Forest Drive in front of the apartment complex where they live in Cypress. They were going to a restaurant.
Amox says a car whipped around the corner and hit them.
The little boy went flying. The father ended up with two broken legs. Both were airlifted to the hospital, where the father remained Monday night.
His son was released earlier Monday. Amox spoke to ABC13 from his hospital bed.
"I never would have thought it would happen on that little road," said Amox. "Seeing him (Ezra) laying on the ground and not being able to get up and help him. That was the worst part about the whole thing."
The boy suffered a broken rib, bruised liver and road rash.
Amox says it's going to be at least three months before he can use his right leg. His left leg has a rod in it.
He has already had surgeries and has more to go. His family and friends are rallying around the father and son, supporting them in their recovery and hoping someone is held accountable.
"If his son had not been on his shoulders, he would have died," said Amox's friend, Justin Nicks. "He's going to be okay. He's going to be positive. It's going to take a while for him to get on his feet, but there's got to be some kind of justice."
The Harris County Sheriff's Office tracked down the car that hit them and detained three people Saturday night, officials said. The investigation continues.
Amox's mother set up a gofundme to help with medical bills.
